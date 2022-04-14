The General Services Administration (GSA) this week previewed its upcoming Federal Marketplace (FMP) Spring 2022 release, which the agency said will improve the digital experience of all suppliers, buyers, and members of the acquisition workforce.

The FMP Strategy releases help to coordinate and communicate improvement projects across GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). According to a press release, GSA’s Spring 2022 release will detail a new solution for the buyer experience, based on human-centered design principles.

“With the launch of our new buyer experience, we highlight GSA’s commitment to our customers, suppliers, and workforce while improving the buying process,” FAS Commissioner Sonny Hashmi said. “I am excited for our users to see what they helped develop and look forward to watching it grow and expand in the years to come.”

GSA said the new buyer experience will help to alleviate pain points that Federal agency buyers, suppliers, and acquisition professionals brought up in feedback. Buyers will soon have access to resources to help plan acquisitions, including market research solutions and tools, documents, templates, and pricing resources.

“This year, GSA will also offer suppliers new tools to reduce burdens and simplify the supplier experience,” GSA said in the release. “That strategy will help to clarify government procurement options, qualification requirements, and the process of preparing to submit an offer. Further, GSA is working to update the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Roadmap to simplify suppliers’ onboarding processes.”

Earlier this year, GSA also launched the Vendor Support Center to make it easier for all prospective and current MAS contract holders to find information and resources. GSA said the FMP Strategy will continue to make it “easier for suppliers to offer goods and services to government agencies so they can accomplish their respective missions.”

GSA said the upcoming FMP Spring 2022 release will include additional details.