The General Services Administration (GSA) said today that it reached terms with Docusign for steep price discounts to Federal agencies on two of the firm’s product plans under GSA’s OneGov initiative.

GSA kicked off the OneGov strategy earlier this year with the aim of modernizing and streamlining Federal IT and other acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing. Since then, GSA has announced governmentwide pricing deals on a range of technology services with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, and Salesforce.

The agreement announced today puts Docusign into that growing club of tech firms.

Terms of the agreement will give Federal agencies a 70 percent discount on Docusign eSignature plans, and a 50 percent discount on Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) plans – both through Jan. 31, 2027.

Docusign’s eSignature cloud-based service allows users to electronically sign and manage agreements, contracts, and other documents. The company’s DocuSign’s IAM cloud software plans help organizations streamline and automate the entire agreement process.

“We are honored to support the GSA on their mission to modernize and strengthen its ability to service Americans,” said Docusign CEO Allan Thygesen in a statement today.

“Agreements are the backbone of government operations, and with Docusign’s FedRAMP-authorized & IL4 eSignature product, we can help empower agencies to streamline critical processes and deliver results faster, more efficiently, and with greater security,” he said.

“I am proud to announce this government-wide agreement between GSA and Docusign to streamline digital document execution and process automation across federal agencies,” said GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian.

“This agreement will accelerate the Trump Administration’s priorities of improving citizen services, reducing costs, and modernizing government technology through secure cloud-based solutions,” he said.

“We appreciate Docusign’s collaboration with GSA to offer our federal workforce tools that will streamline government processes while delivering the best value to taxpayers,” added Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “GSA’s OneGov is driving efficiency in operations and delivering significant savings for taxpayers.”

In recent weeks, GSA’s OneGov initiative has been going beyond arranging deals with technology providers and branching further into the services arena.

Earlier this week, GSA announced plans to launch its new GO.gov travel management system for all Federal civilian agencies starting in November.

GO.gov will serve as a single travel management solution for all civilian Federal agencies, and is being operated under a 15-year contract that GSA inked last year with IBM, which will build and operate the new platform that will integrate with travel management companies and manage booking, authorization, expenses, and reporting.

And on July 16, GSA unveiled a rideshare blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with Uber under the OneGov umbrella. GSA said the Uber deal “offers compelling pricing to the federal government and helps further modernize government travel, improve efficiencies, and support U.S. federal government operations globally.”