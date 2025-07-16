The General Services Administration’s (GSA) OneGov initiative – which up to now has been focusing most prominently on providing governmentwide pricing for services from some of the country’s largest technology providers – said today it is wrapping rideshare provider Uber into the fold.

That move comes via a rideshare blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with Uber that GSA said “offers compelling pricing to the federal government and helps further modernize government travel, improve efficiencies, and support U.S. federal government operations globally.”

“Federal employees, military personnel, and federal contractors supporting mission-related activities in both domestic and international cities around the world all stand to benefit,” the agency said.

GSA rolled out the OneGov strategy in April with the aim of modernizing and streamlining Federal IT and other acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing. Since then, the agency has inked governmentwide pricing deals on a range of technology services with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, and Salesforce.

“GSA’s agreement with Uber exemplifies our commitment to provide efficient and cost-effective solutions to our agency partners, especially as we welcome employees back to the office,” said GSA Acting Administrator Stephen Ehikian in a statement today.

“This partnership significantly enhances the overall employee experience by offering convenient and reliable transportation options, aligning with our broader efforts to modernize the federal workplace and experience,” he said.

“We value Uber’s collaborative approach in working with GSA to create a bespoke agreement with attractive pricing that meets the broad needs of the federal government,” commented GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“This is an exciting first step, with more to come, to deliver compelling rideshare options for the federal workforce,” he said, adding, “GSA is streamlining common services, reducing duplication, and helping agencies focus on their core missions.”

The BPA, GSA explained, was first awarded in 2020 and then recompeted for five years and expanded to include new features to “help further modernize government travel, improve efficiencies, and support U.S. federal government operations globally.”

The new twists include expanded access for government contractors, international availability to the 70 countries in which Uber operates, the use of Uber for Business profiles, mission-support transport needs including for natural disaster and relief efforts, and access to high-capacity vehicles.

“This award aligns with GSA’s OneGov strategy by leveraging the government’s buying power to have a centralized procurement that offers discounted rates and provides access to enterprise/commercial solutions designed to assist federal agencies,” GSA said. “The initiative supports President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order on ensuring commercial, cost-effective solutions in federal contracts.”