DoE’s Pacific Northwest National Lab Getting Verizon 5G Service

Verizon announced a deal to install its 5G Ultra Wideband network at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, Wash. The company said PNNL will collaborate with it “to develop 5G applications that can benefit everything from chemistry and earth sciences research to the needs of first responders.” Scott Godwin, general manager of Corporate Partnerships & Alliances at PNNL, commented, “With Verizon, we plan to explore how cybersecurity will underpin 5G for critical infrastructure and how 5G will drive transformation in the protection of endpoint devices, advancement of artificial intelligence, the science behind autonomous systems and related internet of things applications.”