Artificial intelligence (AI) company Reflection AI said on May 22 that it will provide its open-source AI platform to support the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Genesis Mission.

Reflection said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with DOE to provide the foundational AI layer for DOE’s 17 national laboratories to accelerate scientific discovery and strengthen U.S. technological leadership using AI.

DOE launched the Genesis Mission last year as a department-wide initiative to harness AI across its science, energy, and national security programs.

“Through this partnership, Reflection is prepared to equip America’s National Laboratory scientists with an open source AI platform purpose-built for scientific discovery – accelerating data analysis at scale, enabling deeper insights that were previously out of reach and unlocking progress on the most challenging scientific problems,” Reflection said in a post to X.

The DOE’s national laboratories are responsible for overseeing the development of the AI platform, foundational to the mission, and centralizing scientific data from across the nation while integrating supercomputers and next-generation quantum systems.

According to President Donald Trump’s order in November, the federal government will work with federal agencies to integrate “appropriate and available agency data and infrastructure” into the AI platform. Research partners will also be able to access the platform and undergo strict cybersecurity protocols that vet non-federal collaborators.

At least 24 technology companies have agreed to help advance the Genesis Mission, including Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Intel, and xAI.

Reflection’s platform is expected to support DOE’s work on 26 research and technology challenges identified under the initiative. Those efforts include scaling biotechnology capabilities, accelerating fusion energy research, advancing quantum algorithms, improving nuclear data analysis, developing quantum systems for scientific discovery, and enabling AI-driven autonomous laboratories.

Reflection and the DOE did not respond to MeriTalk’s request for comment before publication.