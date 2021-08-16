The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is looking for commercial solutions to counter Global Positioning System (GPS) spoofing of DoD’s global navigation satellite system (GNSS) by nation-state adversaries, according to a request for solutions DIU posted.

The ideal product will provide the data necessary to analyze any persistent spoofing, provide automatic analysis on any GNSS interference, and support real-time and historical detection of any GNSS interference.

“The entire world is dependent on GNSS or GNSS-based systems, yet the GPS architecture and its users are vulnerable to denial and manipulation by adversarial actors,” the request says. “To date, intentional manipulation of GNSS operations have enabled nefarious activities, to include narcotics trafficking, unapproved operation of autonomous vehicles, illegal fishing, and sea-borne piracy.”

The request says that such use of GNSS spoofing by nation-states affects more than just the battlefield, and has serious consequences for critical infrastructure and emergency response services for civilian populations.

DIU is running the award process and is seeking responses to the request by August 23.