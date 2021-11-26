The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has tapped Erin Hayes to serve as the director of operations for its just-launched Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CTMS), according to Hayes’ LinkedIn.

Previously, Hayes served as the director of the Cybersecurity Authority Program at DHS since 2016 and was a manager at DHS since 2007. Additionally, Hayes was a part of George Washington University’s adjunct faculty for 16 years.

DHS launched its CTMS on Nov. 15, which allows DHS to hire and retain cybersecurity professionals more effectively. The CTMS is a result of 2014 legislation in which Congress gave DHS the authority to set up its own personnel system around cybersecurity.

“The DHS Cybersecurity Talent Management System fundamentally re-imagines how the department hires, develops, and retains top-tier and diverse cybersecurity talent,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a Nov. 15 press release. “As our nation continues to face an evolving threat landscape, we cannot rely only on traditional hiring tools to fill mission-critical vacancies. This new system will enable our department to better compete for cybersecurity professionals and remain agile enough to meet the demands of our critical cybersecurity mission.”

Employees hired through the CTMS will join the new DHS Cybersecurity Service.