The Commerce Department is rebranding the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute (AISI) that it oversees by swapping in a new moniker for the organization – the Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) – that notably does not feature safety in its name.

That rebranding news came on June 3 from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who indicated that the rebrand won’t abandon safety concerns, but also will emphasize embracing AI innovation.

“For far too long, censorship and regulations have been used under the guise of national security,” Lutnick said, while pledging that “innovators will no longer be limited by these standards.”

“CAISI will evaluate and enhance U.S. innovation of these rapidly developing commercial AI systems while ensuring they remain secure to our national security standards,” the secretary said.

The agency explained that the rebrand will “ensure Commerce uses its vast scientific and industrial expertise to evaluate and understand the capabilities of these rapidly developing systems and identify vulnerabilities and threats within systems developed in the U.S. and abroad.”

AISI was created in 2023 by President Biden’s Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of AI, with a mission to lead U.S. efforts on AI safety and trust, including evaluating advanced AI models.

The Commerce Department said that CAISI will continue to operate within the Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) component, and it will “serve as industry’s primary point of contact within the U.S. Government to facilitate testing and collaborative research related to harnessing and securing the potential of commercial AI systems.”

The Commerce Department said CAISI’s to-do list includes: