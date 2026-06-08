The Department of the Air Force appointed Ashley Devoto as its new chief information officer (CIO), ending a nearly year-long vacancy in the position and placing a veteran cyber operations leader in charge of the department’s $17 billion technology portfolio.

The Air Force announced Devoto’s appointment on June 4 in a LinkedIn post.

Devoto succeeds Venice Goodwine, who departed the role in 2025. Jennifer Orozco served as acting CIO during the search for a permanent replacement.

As CIO, Devoto will lead the department’s enterprise information technology, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and defense business systems portfolios, and oversee roughly $17 billion in technology investments that support more than 800,000 airmen, Guardians, civilians, and contractors worldwide.

“The department’s ability to Fly, Fight, and Win depends on trusted data, resilient cybersecurity, and modern digital capabilities,” the Air Force announcement reads. “As the defense enterprise embraces commercial innovation with an infusion of corporate technology leaders, Ms. Devoto brings the cross-domain experience to scale and deliver the enterprise backbone needed to secure our strategic edge.”

Devoto brings more than two decades of experience leading technology, cybersecurity, and digital transformation initiatives across military and private-sector organizations.

A 17-year veteran of the Air Force cyber community, Devoto served as a cyber operations officer in both the active-duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve. During her military service, she led full-spectrum operations for a 300-person Air Force Computer Emergency Response Team and later provided cyberspace operations planning support in the reserves.

In the private sector, Devoto most recently served as chief information security officer for Discount Tire, a tire and wheel retailer. She has held similar cyber leadership positions at large companies, including Booz Allen Hamilton.