The Trump administration is pitching a sweeping overhaul of the American workforce system centered on developing artificial intelligence skills, rapid retraining, and breaking away from the “college-for-all” model it says has failed.

“For decades, America has relied on a ‘college-for-all’ model to prepare its workforce, but this approach has failed to meet the needs of both employers and workers,” reads the Talent Strategy jointly released on Aug. 12by the Departments of Labor, Commerce, and Education.

“Meanwhile, workforce programs are fragmented across agencies, stifled by red tape, and too often misaligned with the skills employers need,” the strategy document says.

Central to the administration’s plan to address what it asserts are “challenges” in America’s workforce are prioritizing AI literacy and skills development while creating pilots to “drive rapid reskilling and fuel other AI-era innovations.”

“AI is reshaping the workforce, and continuous innovation is needed to help workers navigate its opportunities and challenges,” said the agencies. “AI represents a new frontier for workers, including new high wage careers and enhanced productivity, but will also require new skills and transitions in the labor market for workers to share in the prosperity that AI will create.”

“Without significant reform to create more agility and innovation across the system, the United States risks falling behind in the race to develop an AI-ready workforce, the agencies’ policy document says.

Regarding plans to make that reform happen, the agencies said they would work to create “coordinated changes” across K-12 education, postsecondary education, and workforce development.

The administration said it plans to expand Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) waivers and authorities – which allow states to bypass certain Federal job-training rules – to consolidate workforce training grants, invest in outcome-based pilot programs, and redirect flexible funds toward innovation.

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)-style experimentation models will also be used to “test bold new ideas, evaluate real results, scale proven strategies,” while prioritizing AI literacy, the agencies said.

AI tools and virtual reality will supplement workforce coaching, with the policy document outlining plans to explore scaling “high-impact, tech-enabled navigation and coaching methods,” while investing in digital platforms to promote career mobility and rapid skill matching.

Other AI tools will enhance participant intake, streamline eligibility determination, and eliminate duplication when connecting job seekers to programs. “Modular utilities will simplify frontline staff workflows, and data-sharing agreements will enable single-entry service platforms, reducing burdens and ensuring real-time navigation of training and support options,” the policy document says.

The three Federal agencies are also considering releasing a national framework on AI literacy, offering voluntary guidance to align training with industry needs and speed AI skill growth nationwide.

Funding will be supplied for regional AI learning networks through grants to employer-led partnerships with colleges and training providers, while Federal agencies convene AI education centers to embed AI skills across higher education, the agencies envision.

The report adds that the Departments of Labor and Commerce will use existing funds and WIOA authorities to pilot rapid retraining and transition models for workers displaced or at risk from AI, while testing scalable, employer-validated approaches.

Data modernization projects to support the Trump administration’s efforts will include unifying eligibility checks and online platforms, pushing states to open workforce systems via APIs, and letting data from one program serve others – cutting paperwork and boosting time for training and careers.

Outside of AI-specific ideas, the policy document offers up other ideas to rebuild the American workforce include scaling registered apprenticeships, and expanding pathways into apprenticeships and other training programs, including those that are industry led.