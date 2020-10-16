My Cup of IT – Vote for America, First

I’m a foreigner who’s proud of my heritage – and I’m an American patriot ready to stand up for this great country’s principles.

Feeling shipwrecked by politics and pandemic? This has been a year where too many of us have felt separated – now’s the time to come together and celebrate our American democracy. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat your voice must be heard – and your ballot counted. Vote is not a four-letter word. Do it early in person, early by mail, or day of (with protection) – but please do it.

I came to this county for opportunity – and I stayed based on the welcome and the sunshine. Please vote in the election, and respect the votes of others when they’re tallied.

Sometimes it takes a community to get to the truth – a word from somebody you know and trust. That’s why I’m speaking up now.

I know you’re a patriot – America’s depending on you. Let’s put America first – and vote.

By: Steve O'Keeffe
Steve O'Keeffe
About Steve O'Keeffe
Steve O'Keeffe is the founder of MeriTalk, the government IT network. MeriTalk is an online community that hosts professional networking, thought leadership, and focused events to drive the government IT dialogue. A 20-year veteran of the government IT community, O'Keeffe has worked in government and industry. In addition to MeriTalk, he founded Mobile Work Exchange, GovMark Council, and O’Keeffe & Company.

