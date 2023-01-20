My Cup of IT: Cup Cake for Kushner?

As we tilt into this new year in the Federal IT events community, I wanted to point to the absurdity of Federal gift giving regulations.

We all know that industry’s not allowed to give a Fed food and drink worth more than $20 at one time – and no more than $50 in a year. The General Services Administration says so right here. Crossing that threshold constitutes bribery.

Try buying any meal for less than $25 in D.C. right now – even without the cup cakes, a simple meal has become expensive, don’t you know…?

I had to chuckle last year when we learned that Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and a key advisor during his administration, racked up a $2 billion investment from the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund.

That’s one helluva cup cake.

Is it not absurd that regular Federal civil servants are held to one standard, while appointed officials, when they step out of office, can accept whatever payments from whomsoever deems it in their interest to shower largesse?

Maybe it’s time to reform that $20 food and beverage limit to get in line with inflation – and maybe it’s also time to put appointees and their family members on a stricter diet?