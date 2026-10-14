First Lady Melania Trump launched the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence (SI) Challenge on Oct. 13, expanding a nationwide technology competition for K-12 students and educators and introducing a new designation that recognizes schools for their readiness to use emerging technologies.

The Trump administration recently began referring to AI as “super intelligence,” or “SI,” and Trump directed the executive branch to use the new terminology in official documents and communications.

The Presidential SI Challenge encourages students to develop technology-based solutions to problems affecting their schools, families, and communities. Students can participate in elementary, middle school, and high school competitions, while educators can submit projects demonstrating how they incorporate the technology into classroom instruction or administrative activities.

The initiative builds on the inaugural Presidential Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenge, which, according to the White House, drew more than 20,000 students from all 50 states and U.S. schools abroad.

The original Presidential AI Challenge launched in August 2025. Six national champion teams received recognition at a White House ceremony in June 2026 for projects addressing issues including bullying prevention, accessibility, and public safety.

“America’s future security, prosperity, and global leadership depend on our next generation. Building on last year’s success, the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence Challenge will empower our children to lead the world,” said Trump.

Registration for the 2027 competition opened Oct. 13 and will remain available through Dec. 18, 2026.

The competition includes two student tracks. The Standard Track asks teams to develop technologies or solutions that address local challenges, while the Trailblazer Track lets middle and high school students tackle broader national problems.

Student teams must submit written project summaries and video demonstrations of their solutions. Educator teams must demonstrate their instructional approaches or technology applications.

Projects are due Dec. 23, 2026. State champions will be announced by Feb. 15, 2027, followed by regional competitions in March and April and a national championship event in Washington, D.C., in June.

The program will offer virtual mentorship and office hours to support participating students, educators, and schools as they prepare their projects and readiness submissions.

The 2027 program also lets eligible K-12 schools earn the new First Lady Seal of SI Readiness by showing how they are preparing students and educators to use emerging technologies responsibly.

This gives entire schools an opportunity to participate, with requirements that extend beyond student competitions.

“America’s next groundbreaking idea is already sitting in a classroom,” said Trump. “We must give our children the knowledge, tools, and opportunities to bring those ideas to life.”

Schools seeking the designation must complete milestones across four areas: school readiness, classroom readiness, workforce readiness, and community readiness. Those milestones include establishing policies for responsible technology use, addressing student privacy and security, providing professional development for educators, and expanding students’ opportunities to learn about emerging technologies.

Schools are also encouraged to partner with employers, community colleges, and workforce training programs, and to establish procedures to address technology-enabled harassment, deepfakes, impersonation, and cyberbullying.

The designation includes standard and Distinction tiers, with additional milestones for schools pursuing higher recognition.

Schools have until April 30, 2027, to submit evidence of completed milestones. Recipients are expected to be announced by May 28, with select schools invited to a recognition event on June 8.