The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) is seeking industry input on a cloud-based platform that would give intelligence agencies and other federal organizations centralized access to economic and financial data. Initial deployment is expected between 2027 and 2028.

In an Oct. 21 special notice, ODNI’s Office of Economic Security and Emerging Technologies (OESET) outlined plans for a system that would initially integrate five to 10 priority data sources to support intelligence analysis involving sanctions, supply chains, foreign investment, and other national security concerns.

ODNI established OESET in 2023 amid growing executive branch and congressional demand for intelligence on emerging technologies and global supply chains.

The new platform would combine government and commercial data

The proposed platform would serve as a central federal resource for managing and distributing economic and financial intelligence, combining commercial information, publicly available records, and unclassified government datasets.

According to the market survey accompanying the special notice, the system would serve National Intelligence Program-funded intelligence agencies and select other federal organizations. It would allow users to retrieve information through application programming interfaces, bulk downloads, and analytical tools.

A key objective is to automate entity resolution – the process of identifying when records from different sources refer to the same company or organization despite variations in names or other identifying details. ODNI said the capability would reduce the time analysts spend manually reconciling information.

The proposed architecture includes a raw data lake, relational databases, and graph-based databases to store and connect records. The system would automate data ingestion, transformation, and quality controls across structured and unstructured sources.

Additional capabilities include a unified knowledge graph, searchable data catalog, and automated matching using exact, fuzzy, semantic, and graph-based techniques.

Security requirements call for role-based and attribute-based access controls, audit trails, and safeguards for sensitive unclassified information consistent with intelligence community policies. The system would also need to support authentication through Login.gov, common access cards, and intelligence community public key infrastructure.

In addition, ODNI is looking ahead to potential integration with artificial intelligence tools and large language models and the ability to transfer unclassified information to higher-classification environments through approved cross-domain solutions.

On the acquisition front, ODNI is considering both comprehensive commercial offerings and modular solutions from multiple vendors. Companies can propose a complete platform or individual components that could be integrated into a broader system.

The notice is intended to inform acquisition planning and does not constitute a formal solicitation or commitment to award a contract. ODNI has not disclosed an estimated procurement value or a timeline for issuing a request for proposals.

Industry responses are due by 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 16 and are limited to 15 pages, excluding the technical requirements matrix.