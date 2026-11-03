

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is working to gather spending information faster so leaders can compare investments across divisions and identify shared needs. In this episode of MeriTalking, MeriTalk’s Nicole Burdette speaks with HHS Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources Gus Chiarello and Aurigo Software Technologies CTO Kevin Koenig about planning and funding long-term capital infrastructure projects. They explore how agencies can connect financial and project data, coordinate funding sources, improve forecasts, and adjust investment plans as priorities change.