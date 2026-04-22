The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Palantir Technologies have signed a $300 million agreement to strengthen farm security and modernize service delivery to U.S. farmers.

Palantir said the partnership will improve “supply chain resilience, and shield agricultural programs from fraud, abuse, and foreign adversary influence,” adding that USDA “will gain critical visibility into risks that can affect America’s agricultural production and food supply.”

To do that, Palantir will provide operational software to support program delivery, data integration, and risk analysis.

The blanket purchase agreement will also support USDA’s sweeping “One Farmer, One File” modernization initiative to create a centralized record system for farmers. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the initiative last month, and said the effort will unify siloed systems across its Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Risk Management Agency.

Palantir said the “One Farmer, One File” initiative builds on USDA’s use of the company’s Landmark platform, which supported the rollout of the $11 billion Farmer Bridge Assistance Program earlier this year.

According to the company, the program set a new record for online farmer enrollment within its first hour and delivered more than $4.4 billion in payments within five days – underscoring the department’s push toward digital––first service delivery.

Officials said the platform is also reshaping routine interactions with farmers, including acreage reporting, by offering self-service online tools alongside traditional county office support. The technology extends to field staff as well, with mobile tools designed to reduce administrative workloads and speed program processing and payments.

“America depends on its farmers, and USDA is moving fast to give them the technology they need,” Ali Monfre, federal engineering lead at Palantir, said in a statement. “They are raising the bar for what government can deliver for farmers, and we are honored to partner in that work.”

Sam Berry, USDA’s chief information officer, added, “Protecting America’s farmland is protecting America itself, and this work gives USDA the visibility and speed needed to safeguard our food supply. Our farmers sustain this nation, and modern tools help us support them with greater precision.”