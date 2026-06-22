President Donald Trump signed two executive orders on June 22 aimed at accelerating U.S. quantum technology development and speeding the federal government’s transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

Speaking at the White House during a press conference Monday, Trump said the orders are designed to strengthen U.S. leadership in quantum technologies.

“The first executive order launches a national effort to produce a quantum computer capable of performing important scientific calculations and to develop quantum-enabled sensors and networks in the next five years,” Trump said. “We’re going to be investing in American quantum leadership like never before to stay ahead of the pack.”

The order directs the Department of Energy to create a “scientifically relevant quantum computer,” according to Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

“We’re now at the moment where a lot of that research is starting to pay off into commercial applications, and what this executive order will do is turbocharge that,” Kratsios said during the press conference.

The second executive order focuses on cybersecurity, directing federal agencies to complete migration efforts toward post-quantum cryptography (PQC) by 2031. PQC technologies are designed to protect data and communications against future attacks from quantum computers capable of breaking many of today’s widely used encryption methods.

Trump said the order will “lead the way for wider adoption of these extremely strong security standards.”

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutick said that the Department of Commerce and its National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) component will “lead the charge” to advance PQC efforts across government.

In August 2024, NIST unveiled its first set of encryption algorithms designed to withstand cyberattacks from a quantum computer, which agencies can implement immediately.

“As quantum rolls forward. It will challenge public key cryptography, which is what secures everything,” National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross said. “These two executive orders – which pair innovation and security – will address those issues as we move forward. Innovation and security have to be balanced.”

In a statement on X, Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., said, “The Trump Administration is taking the right approach by directing federal agencies to better protect America’s quantum research and counter foreign espionage.”

However, Harrigan cautioned, “Executive orders are a good start, but policies this important should not disappear with the next administration. My office is exploring ways to codify these protections into law so safeguarding America’s quantum advantage becomes a permanent national security priority.”

During his first term, Trump signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law in 2018. The law established a 10-year national plan to accelerate the development of quantum information science and technology.

While the law runs through 2029, some research and development activities covered by it expired in September 2023. Congress has been trying to reauthorize those provisions of the law, and the Senate unanimously approved the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act in April.

Gary Barlet, public sector chief technology officer at cybersecurity company Illumio, told MeriTalk that through the executive orders, the White House “appears to be recognizing a reality that cybersecurity and national competitiveness are becoming inseparable.”

“Quantum research is rapidly becoming a strategic asset, making it an increasingly attractive target for foreign intelligence services and nation-state adversaries,” Barlet said.

“While post-quantum cryptography remains an important long-term priority, organizations involved in quantum research cannot afford to focus solely on future encryption standards,” he added. “The more immediate challenge is protecting the people, systems, research environments, and supply chains that support quantum innovation today.”