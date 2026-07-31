Greg Barbaccia will return to Palantir after stepping down as the federal chief information officer (CIO) and chief AI officer (CAIO) on Aug. 31.

During a U.S. Digital Corps graduation ceremony on July 29, General Services Administration (GSA) Administrator Edward Forst shared that Barbaccia would be returning to Palantir.

“[Barbaccia has] been an unbelievable partner to me in so many things: technology, professional, business and personal,” Forst said on stage. “Luckily, Palantir gets you back in that way.”

According to Barbaccia’s LinkedIn profile, he first joined Palantir Technologies in 2010 as a government account manager. Over the course of a decade at the company, he served in several roles, including head of intelligence and investigations, before departing in January 2020.

Barbaccia joined the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in January 2025 following subsequent roles at Elementus and Theorem. Earlier in his career, he served in the U.S. Army as an intelligence sergeant and intelligence community analyst in the 2000s.

In addition to serving as federal CIO and CAIO under OMB, Barbaccia is also the acting director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services.

News about Barbaccia’s departure was confirmed on July 7.

During his tenure as the Trump administration’s top federal IT official, Barbaccia made improving government service delivery a central priority. He urged agencies to focus on measurable outcomes rather than compliance metrics while modernizing federal websites and digital services.

He also championed broader adoption of AI across the federal government, advocating for AI and technical skills to become core competencies for the federal workforce and supporting efforts to strengthen agencies’ ability to recruit top technology talent.