Treasury Department Chief Information Officer (CIO) Sam Corcos has taken on additional tech leadership roles at the General Services Administration (GSA), the agency confirmed to MeriTalk.

Corcos now serves as acting director of Technology Transformation Services (TTS) and acting deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS). He is also serving as the acting assistant commissioner of Login.gov.

“As a current federal agency CIO, Sam Corcos has led complex technology operations and worked across government to advance the president’s technology priorities,” a GSA spokesperson said in a statement to MeriTalk.

“The Trump Administration is focused on making government more effective, efficient, and responsive, and TTS will continue to be an important part of that effort,” the spokesperson added. “We are confident that Sam will help advance that mission.”

Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia previously served as acting director of TTS, but he is set to depart the federal government on Aug. 31. Laura Stanton previously served as deputy commissioner of FAS. She was promoted to acting commissioner following the departure of Josh Gruenbaum in April.

Corcos replaces Greg Hogan at Login.gov, who has served as acting assistant commissioner since April.

Corcos entered the federal government as a member of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency. A lawsuit last year named him as a member of the Treasury DOGE team.

He has served as Treasury’s CIO since May 2025, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he co-founded health tech company Levels.