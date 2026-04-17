Josh Gruenbaum, who served as the commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) at the General Services Administration (GSA) since January 2025, is stepping down from his position.

GSA confirmed to MeriTalk that it named FAS Deputy Commissioner Laura Stanton as the acting commissioner.

“GSA is confident that with Laura Stanton as acting FAS commissioner, we will continue to build upon the significant accomplishments achieved over the first 15 months of President Trump’s administration,” a GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk.

The spokesperson did not say where Gruenbaum is headed next.

During an event last August, Gruenbaum said his goal was to get “GSA back to its core roots” as the back office of procurement in the federal government.

Going back to those roots, he said, allowed the agency to roll out initiatives such as OneGov, which is aimed at modernizing and streamlining federal IT acquisitions.