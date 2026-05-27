The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said this week it will hold a series of virtual town hall meetings June 15-18 to gather stakeholder input on implementation of the Cyber Incident Reporting for Critical Infrastructure Act (CIRCIA) of 2022.

The agency is working to finalize the rulemaking process for CIRICA to carry out the law’s mandates.

The town hall meetings are intended to give critical infrastructure operators, industry groups, and other stakeholders an additional opportunity to weigh in on the proposed cyber incident reporting requirements before the final rule is issued.

CISA said the meetings will help refine the scope and burden of the proposed regulations while strengthening the nation’s cybersecurity posture.

“CISA is working to maximize the impact of CIRCIA to significantly improve our Nation’s cybersecurity posture. At the same time, CISA values the interest and concern our stakeholders have that CIRCIA will be implemented with minimal unnecessary burden to entities in critical infrastructure sectors,” said Nick Andersen, the agency’s acting director.

“CISA appreciates our stakeholder’s patience with waiting for our rescheduled town hall meetings to provide their critical input as we finalize this rule,” he said.

CIRCIA requires CISA to establish regulations mandating that covered entities report certain cyber incidents to the agency within 72 hours and report ransomware payments within 24 hours. The law is designed to improve the federal government’s ability to respond quickly to cyber threats and share information across critical infrastructure sectors.

CISA said the reporting requirements will allow the agency to rapidly deploy assistance to organizations hit by cyberattacks, analyze trends across sectors, and provide warnings to other potential victims.

The agency also said the information collected through the incident reporting process will help strengthen homeland security efforts and improve coordination between government and industry.

CISA said the agency has received numerous requests for additional engagement on the rulemaking and views the town hall process as a way to gather broader feedback from entities potentially affected by the regulations.

CISA previously scheduled CIRCIA town hall meetings for March and April 2026 but postponed them due to a lack of congressional appropriations to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which is CISA’s parent agency.

The revised schedule of town hall meetings begins with General Session 1 on Monday, June 15, at 11:30 a.m. EST.

The following day, June 16, CISA will host Critical Infrastructure Sectors Grouping A, which includes the communications sector, dams sector, emergency services sector, food and agriculture sector, government facilities sector, healthcare and public health sector, transportation systems sector, and water and wastewater sector.

General Session 2 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST.

CISA will conclude the series on Thursday, June 18, with Critical Infrastructure Sectors Grouping B. That session will cover the chemical sector, commercial facilities sector, critical manufacturing sector, defense industrial base sector, energy sector, financial services sector, information technology sector, and nuclear reactors, materials, and waste sector.

All town hall meetings are scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST. Registration is required, and CISA said registration for each meeting will remain open until 5 p.m. EST two business days before the event.