Greg Barbaccia is stepping down as the federal chief information officer (CIO) and chief AI officer (CAIO), an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Barbaccia’s last day will be August 31. He first joined the Trump administration as the federal CIO in January 2025.

“Greg has done an excellent job as Federal CIO and Chief AI Officer. He will certainly be missed when his time here comes to an end,” an OMB spokesman said in a statement to MeriTalk.

The OMB official did not indicate who will be stepping in as federal CIO upon Barbaccia’s departure. However, the announcement comes after OMB tapped Thomas Flagg to serve as the deputy federal CIO in May.

In addition to his roles under OMB, Barbaccia is also serving as the acting director of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services. GSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his tenure as the top IT official in the Trump administration, Barbaccia made improving government service delivery a central focus. He called for agencies to prioritize measurable outcomes over compliance metrics while modernizing federal websites and digital services.

He also championed expanding AI adoption across government, including making AI and technical skills core competencies for the federal workforce and strengthening agencies’ ability to recruit top technology talent.