The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Aug. 14 began accepting public comments on proposed changes to the E-Rate program that helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband services, including potentially eliminating it.

In a proposed rule published in the Federal Register, the FCC asked – as part of a broad review of E-Rate – whether the program should be terminated or limited to rural areas or areas served by a single internet provider.

“Should the E-Rate program be limited or sunset to reflect today’s extensive connectivity rates?” the FCC says in the proposal, which seeks comments by Oct. 13 and reply comments by Nov. 12.

“At what point should policymakers conclude that the program’s core objective has been achieved? We seek comment on whether Congress intended E-Rate to operate indefinitely,” it adds.

The proposal has drawn concern from educators and lawmakers, and a leading education group urged K-12 technology leaders and school communities to “make their voices heard” in opposition to the proposed rule.

“E-Rate is one of the most successful federal programs supporting K-12 education,” Keith Krueger, CEO of The Consortium for School Networking (CoSN), said in an Aug. 14 statement.

“Today’s schools depend on robust broadband connectivity to deliver instruction, support digital learning, protect against cybersecurity threats and ensure all students have access to the tools they need to succeed,” he added. “We encourage school district leaders to share their experiences and help demonstrate the critical role E-Rate plays in every community.”

The E-Rate program, administered by the nonprofit Universal Service Administrative Company, helps eligible schools, libraries, and consortia obtain discounted telecommunications, internet access, and internal connections services. The program has supported school and library connectivity for nearly three decades.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in June launched a review of E-Rate that the agency said is aimed at empowering parents and ensuring that “E-Rate-funded networks and services are being used for educational purposes, while also strengthening E-Rate program integrity and streamlining program administration.”

In its proposed rule, the FCC noted that the federal government in recent years has invested billions of dollars in other programs to expand broadband access, including for schools and libraries.

“Against this backdrop,” the proposed rule said, “we seek comment on … whether the program should be limited or otherwise restructured to reflect today’s connectivity rates, reduce federal spending, and ensure that E-Rate funds are not used to subsidize potentially duplicative services.”

But education groups and lawmakers say E-Rate remains central for K-12 connectivity, particularly for rural and low-income communities. They include Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., the author of the original E-Rate program, which Markey said has invested more than $69 billion to connect schools and libraries to the internet nationwide.

When the FCC voted on June 25 to review E-Rate, Markey called it “a deeply troubling step toward weakening E-Rate, a universal program that has connected millions of students, teachers, schools, and libraries – in urban and rural communities alike – to the internet for 30 years.”