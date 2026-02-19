The General Services Administration (GSA) today named Gregory Barbaccia as the acting director of its Technology Transformation Services (TTS), a unit that helps federal agencies modernize and deliver digital government services.

He will also serve as senior adviser to GSA Administrator Edward Forst.

“Greg brings a powerful combination of technology strategy and hands-on execution that will accelerate GSA’s mission to transform how the federal government buys, builds, and delivers digital services,” said Forst.

Barbaccia currently serves as the federal chief information officer in the White House Office of Management and Budget and will take on the additional TTS role immediately, the release said.

In his expanded role, he is expected to focus on emerging technologies, digital delivery practices, and collaboration across government agencies.

“I’m looking forward to building on that success and deepening partnerships that drive better technology outcomes across agencies. By serving in this dual capacity, we’re ensuring continuity of leadership and a strong focus on delivering value to the taxpayer through smart, mission-aligned technology transformation,” Barbaccia said.

Barbaccia will replace Thomas Shedd, who was the director of TTS and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service. Shedd will transition to a senior adviser role focused on fraud prevention.