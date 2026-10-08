Eleven technology companies have pledged a combined $2.4 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) tools and computing resources to support the Trump administration’s Genesis Mission, expanding access to advanced technologies for more than 15 federal agencies.

The commitments were announced at the White House’s “Science: A New Golden Age Summit” on Oct. 8, alongside a broader package of science initiatives representing more than $6 billion in investments from government, industry, academia, and philanthropy.

“The efforts announced today will channel billions of dollars across our science ecosystem to realize the new scientific opportunities that now exist,” White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said in a fact sheet.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are ushering in a New Golden Age of Science powered by super intelligence, a return to merit, and bold national missions that will inspire Americans for generations to come,” Kratsios added.

The largest industry commitments include $1 billion from Nvidia, $500 million from AMD, and $200 million from OpenAI. Anthropic and Google each pledged $150 million, while AMP and Emerald AI committed $100 million apiece. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Armada, Crusoe, and Micron each committed $50 million.

The resources will support the Genesis Mission Consortium, which brings together federal agencies and industry partners to apply advanced AI and computing capabilities to scientific challenges spanning energy, health, space, and other research areas.

In November 2025, President Donald Trump launched the Genesis Mission, an effort overseen by the Department of Energy (DOE). In July, the administration expanded the initiative to more than 15 federal agencies and announced a $5 billion federal commitment to support national science and technology challenges.

AWS also announced a new Golden Age of Science Accelerator that will provide up to $50 million in cloud computing credits over three years to eligible federal science agencies and research partners.

Under the program, participants can submit proposals for research projects aligned with federal scientific priorities. Selected projects will receive credits applied to existing contracts, allowing researchers to access AWS computing resources.

“American scientists are on the cusp of breakthroughs that will define the next century – from accelerating biomedical research and improving health outcomes, to AI-driven drug discovery – but they need computing power at scale,” David Appel, interim vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, said in a statement.

Federal agencies also announced new initiatives on Thursday supporting the administration’s science agenda.

DOE announced $159 million in funding for 12 new Phase II Genesis Mission projects, including efforts to use AI to advance fusion energy, quantum computing, semiconductor design, and scientific software.

Meanwhile, the National Science Foundation unveiled new research initiatives, including quantum and biotechnology prize competitions and a consortium backed by more than $300 million in commitments to support independent scientific research teams.

Separately, the Department of Defense announced plans to help scholars participating in the Genesis Mission fellowship collaborate with the DOE.