The Department of Defense (DOD) is planning a new research talent exchange with the Department of Energy (DOE) that would give scholars participating in the Genesis Mission Fellowship program opportunities to collaborate with Pentagon researchers and gain experience across federal laboratories.

The initiative, slated for exploration beginning in fiscal year 2027, would connect DOE’s Genesis Mission Fellowship program with two existing DOD scholarship programs – the Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship for Service Program and the National Defense Science and Engineering Graduate program.

The Pentagon outlined the plans in an Oct. 8 press release detailing its efforts to implement the White House’s strategy for strengthening American scientific research and technological competitiveness.

“President Trump has made it clear that technological dominance requires us to move faster, safeguard our research, and build right here in America,” said Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael.

“We are answering that call by dismantling barriers to commercialization, modernizing our labs, and ruthlessly securing taxpayer-funded research from foreign exploitation,” Michael said. “The Department of War will continue to turn the President’s vision of a new golden age of science into unrivaled capability for our warfighters.”

Under the Trump administration, the DOD was rebranded as the Department of War.

Under the proposed exchange, participating scholars would have opportunities to pursue internships across DOE and DOD laboratories, as well as with industry partners. The effort aims to strengthen collaboration between the departments and expand opportunities for researchers working on technologies relevant to national security.

Since its inception, SMART has awarded more than 6,500 scholarships, with 91% of participants successfully completing the program, according to DOD. The department said its SMART Scholarship for Service Program welcomed more than 750 scholars this year, marking its largest cohort since the program launched in 2006.

The program provides tuition assistance, stipends, and internships to students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in exchange for civilian service with the department.

DOD has not specified when the proposed Genesis Mission talent exchange would begin accepting participants, how many scholars could participate, or whether additional funding would be provided.

The planned exchange is one of several research workforce and collaboration initiatives announced by the Pentagon as it implements recommendations from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The department also announced a new memorandum of understanding with the National Science Foundation to coordinate research programs, experimental infrastructure, and emerging technology development.

Among the initial areas of collaboration are the Programmable Cloud Laboratories Network and a $40 million artificial intelligence initiative known as AI Forge.

The Pentagon also plans to develop new measures for evaluating the performance of its research laboratories and university-affiliated research organizations, with an emphasis on research outcomes rather than spending and activity levels.