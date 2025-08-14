The U.S. Space Force (USSF) on Aug. 12 launched a testbed satellite for experimental position, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies – marking a milestone that comes after years of development and certification delays.

Originally scheduled for liftoff in 2022, the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) finally launched aboard United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Vulcan rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission flew under the Space Force’s National Security Space Launch (NSSL) program.

Developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) as one of its Vanguard programs and built by L3Harris Technologies, NTS-3 is the first U.S. integrated navigation satellite experiment in nearly 50 years.

“It’s an exciting day for us as we launched the first NSSL flight of Vulcan, an outstanding achievement for ULA and the nation’s strategic space lift capability,” Col. Jim Horne, USSF-106 Mission Director, said in a statement.

NTS-3’s launch had been delayed due to certification setbacks with the Vulcan-Centaur rocket, which postponed its deployment from the original 2022 timeline. The successful launch marks the Vulcan’s first under the NSSL program.

“After years of development, technical collaboration, and dedication by all involved, including our government mission partners and the entire ULA team, I’m proud to say the first Vulcan NSSL mission delivered its payloads safely into space,” Horne said.

Approximately eight hours after liftoff, the Space Systems Command confirmed the satellite had reached geosynchronous orbit. Over the next year, it will carry out around 100 experiments aimed at advancing the Pentagon’s GPS and PNT capabilities.

Stationed in geostationary orbit (GEO), NTS-3 will allow researchers to evaluate the potential of multi-orbit PNT architectures. While current U.S. GPS satellites operate in medium-Earth orbit, exploring alternatives such as geosynchronous or low-Earth orbit could offer enhanced and resilient navigation services.

The satellite incorporates several advanced technologies, including a reprogrammable signal architecture, electronically steerable antenna, and next-generation timekeeping algorithms. These features are supported by a secondary payload adapter designed to bolster signal resilience and mission flexibility.