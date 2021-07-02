Jen Easterly will be confirmed as the next director of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) when the Senate reconvenes on July 12, according to Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., had been holding up Easterly’s and other DHS nominations until the Biden administration visited the southern United States border. With his request satisfied by Vice President Kamal Harris’ visit to El Paso, Tex., on June 25, the runway appears to be clear for a Senate vote on the Easterly nomination when senators come back to Washington after a three-week break.

“Jen Easterly has been held up, and of course, we’re in recess now, so she can’t be confirmed,” Sen. King said in a streamed interview with the Washington Post on June 29.

“I’m assuming if the hold has been lifted, she will be confirmed, like, the day we get back,” Sen. King said.

Easterly’s confirmation would place her in close collaboration with recently confirmed National Cyber Director Chris Inglis and Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor on Cyber. All three served with Sen. King as commissioners on the National Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

“These are the three top people,” Sen. King said. “These are the three best people, I think, could have been put in these positions.”

The Senate has pro forma sessions on its calendar next week, but the next time members are expected to convene for legislative business is July 12.