The U.S. Navy plans to launch a new program office focused on robotic and autonomous systems, as part of a broader effort to modernize maritime capabilities and accelerate drone acquisition.

The plan comes as a directive from Navy Secretary John Phelan, who has ordered the creation of a Program Executive Office for Robotic and Autonomous Systems (PEO RAS), along with a portfolio acquisition executive and a deputy assistant secretary for robotic and autonomous systems, according to a Sept. 3 memorandum obtained by MeriTalk.

The memo directs the Navy to produce a plan within 30 days to establish the new positions and realign existing programs under a more unified structure. Vice Adm. Seiko Okano, principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition (ASN RD&A), will lead the 30-day analysis – referred to in the memo as a “sprint” – to develop an actionable implementation plan.

“The sprint team will develop an actionable implementation plan and shall consult with key [Navy] and Marine Corps stakeholders,” the memo states.

Key objectives of the initiative include consolidating robotic and autonomous systems programs into a minimal number of cohesive program elements, optimizing management of existing and planned programs, and integrating acquisition and cybersecurity authorities into a streamlined workflow under the new leadership structure.

“The Department of the Navy is steadfast in its commitment to modernizing naval capabilities and maintaining technical superiority to meet the strategic demands of great power competition,” Phelan wrote in the memo. “To ensure our warfighters operate with the most capable unmanned systems available, we must organize with purpose and invest in mission-critical autonomy.”

Currently, many of the Navy’s unmanned platforms fall under the Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants. The restructuring aims to consolidate these efforts and improve coordination.

In addition to realigning programs, the Navy will assess staffing needs and existing talent to support the transition, according to the memo. The changes are also expected to support better alignment of requirements, resourcing, systems command integration, and contracting authority.

The effort comes amid broader Department of Defense and White House initiatives aimed at expanding the use of unmanned systems across the military. On July 11, Defense Secretary Hegseth issued a memo titled “Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance,” which orders the military to fast-track drone procurement in a major shift aimed at regaining U.S. dominance in unmanned warfare.

Phelan will deliver further guidance on the full implementation plan in the coming weeks, with the goal of achieving initial operating capability for the new offices within 90 days of the memo’s release.