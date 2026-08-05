Salesforce announced on Aug. 5 that it has secured Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization for its Agentforce 360 platform, with the U.S. Army Human Resources Command (HRC) becoming the first Department of Defense (DOD) organization to deploy the technology.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

The new authorization allows DOD organizations to deploy Salesforce’s portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI) agents, data capabilities, and applications for workloads involving controlled unclassified information, expanding the company’s agentic AI offerings into more sensitive defense environments.

As part of the announcement, Army HRC plans to use Agentforce to provide 24/7 AI-powered support for 9.2 million soldiers, veterans, civilian employees, and military families.

According to Salesforce, the broader IL5 authorization also enables defense organizations to deploy Agentforce across mission areas including logistics, recruiting, and personnel management.

Ahead of the announcement, Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce, told reporters during a media briefing last week that the company is expanding Agentforce into defense environments after seeing “incredible success” with the technology on the commercial side.

“We’re the first ones as a commercial software company, bringing an agentic platform that’s been productive in the commercial side into the national security environment,” Collins said.

“It’s not just that we’re delivering the technology, but we’ve also got one of our first customers,” he said, adding that HRC has “been a great partner.”

For Army HRC, the AI agents will respond to routine inquiries, summarize case histories, and surface relevant policy and career information from approved Army sources, according to a Salesforce press release. The company said more complex issues involving benefits or other sensitive decisions can be routed to HRC specialists, who will retain decision-making authority.

According to Salesforce, HRC processes more than 1,500 cases each day and supports one of the federal government’s largest workforces.

Collins said the Army deployment demonstrates how agentic AI can help organizations manage routine, high-volume interactions while freeing personnel to focus on more complex work.

“The HRC is managing 55 million conversations per month,” Collins said. “This is where agentic AI, I think, can really lift humans so they can focus on more important problems.”