Jared Isaacman, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), returned to the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday for a second confirmation hearing, this time making clear that the Moon – not Mars – is NASA’s immediate priority.

Trump renominated Isaacman to serve as NASA administrator months after unexpectedly withdrawing his original nomination, setting the stage for Isaacman’s return to the committee.

The appearance marked Isaacman’s second round before the panel. In April, he told senators that NASA should pursue both a return to the lunar surface and the first crewed mission to Mars.

On Wednesday, however, he emphasized that the Moon is the agency’s “clear and urgent priority.”

“America will return to the moon before our great rival, and we will establish an enduring presence to understand and realize the scientific, economic and national security value on the lunar surface,” Isaacman said.

Asked about the change from his April testimony, Isaacman said “parallel efforts” remain underway but stressed that “the overwhelming near term priority is to return American astronauts to the moon and again, establish an enduring presence on what is a very scarce piece of real estate that we’re interested in at this time.”

He pointed to major efforts in NASA’s Artemis Program, which aims to return American astronauts to the lunar surface. He emphasized Artemis II – a crewed fly-around of the Moon – is “approaching in just a matter of months,” followed by Artemis III, designed to land astronauts on the surface.

Isaacman also underscored the central role of commercial space companies. The reusable launch systems and orbital propellant transfer capabilities they are developing for lunar operations, he said, represent “the next giant leap capability that America needs for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.”

He also clarified that this focus does not diminish any longer-term ambitions.

Lunar missions, Isaacman said, “will set the stage for future missions to Mars and beyond.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Maria Cantwell, D- Wash., both indicated they would vote for Isaacman’s long-awaited confirmation. Senators expect to confirm him before leaving for the holiday recess on Dec. 22.