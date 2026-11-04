Perplexity Enterprise and API Platform is the first cloud service to receive a full FedRAMP 20x Class C certification under the program’s Consolidated Rules for 2026, according to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

The FedRAMP Marketplace identifies the service as FedRAMP Certified under the 20x program path and Class C, or Moderate, profile. FedRAMP says Class C certifications are intended for common enterprise cloud services likely to be used across an entire agency or to provide important government services. The program has finalized full 20x rules for Classes A, B, and C.

In an Oct. 28 blog post, Perplexity said the certification brings live web search and source-cited answers within its certified environment.

“Federal teams can research current developments, follow citations to the original documents, and use those sources to inform their work,” the company said.

In a Nov. 2 post announcing the first Class C certification, FedRAMP said the Perplexity offering was the first cloud service to address all of the final Class C rules developed during 19 months of work on the 20x assessment framework. The product was already in use in agencies under a limited pilot Class C certification, FedRAMP said.

“The FedRAMP 20x assessment is based on the idea of assessing the security capabilities by measuring outcome metrics supplied by the cloud service provider through Key Security Indicators,” the program said. The 20x effort launched in March 2025.

The model uses security-outcome evidence and automated validation in place of documentation-heavy reviews. FedRAMP said 26 companies received limited pilot certifications while the final framework was being developed.

FedRAMP published the Consolidated Rules for 2026 in June and opened the 20x pipeline in August. Those rules established the final requirements for Class B and Class C certifications and imposed additional assurance requirements compared with the pilot.

The Class C milestone follows FedRAMP’s first Class A certification on Aug. 25. The program said nearly 100 companies have entered the broader certification pipeline as it works to expand the number of cloud products available to agencies.

Perplexity said federal agencies can access the Enterprise Pro for Government platform through GSA’s OneGov offer for $0.25 per agency through March 31, 2027.