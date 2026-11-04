The General Services Administration (GSA) announced Nov. 4 that it appointed Jennifer M. Hill as commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and Mark S. Weiss as commissioner of the Public Buildings Service (PBS).

The appointments put Hill in charge of an organization that oversees more than $125 billion in business volume with approximately 16,000 companies, according to a GSA press release.

Hill joined GSA in February 2026 as an adviser to GSA Administrator Edward C. Forst, working with FAS leadership on procurement consolidation, streamlining acquisition processes, and improving the government’s use of its purchasing power.

As FAS commissioner, Hill will oversee GSA’s acquisition and shared services operations, which provide procurement, technology, fleet, travel, and charge card solutions to more than 80 federal agencies.

“I’m excited to execute on the Administrator’s vision for GSA acquisition: buy smarter, move faster, and reduce fraud,” Hill said.

“Through teamwork and accountability, we will focus on supporting the Trump-Vance Administration’s vision for government by driving efficiency while serving as strong stewards of taxpayer dollars,” she added.

Hill brings 30 years of financial services experience, including roles at Goldman Sachs and Bank of America in investment banking, leveraged finance, risk, and executive operations.

In his new role, Weiss will oversee a federal real estate portfolio comprising about 8,500 owned and leased assets totaling nearly 360 million square feet.

Weiss joins GSA from commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, where he serves as executive vice chairman. He brings 42 years of commercial real estate experience spanning industries including healthcare, law, finance, technology, and manufacturing.

Forst said Hill and Weiss “bring records of strategic execution, operational discipline, and results-driven leadership that will strengthen GSA’s ability to deliver best-in-class value across acquisition and real estate”