The National Science Foundation (NSF) announced new funding opportunities on Oct. 27 to support the 2027 Presidential Super Intelligence (SI) Challenge, offering eligible grant recipients up to $100,000 each to help students and educators develop technology-driven solutions to real-world problems.

The Trump administration refers to artificial intelligence (AI) as SI.

According to the announcement, the supplemental funding is available to current recipients of AI-related awards from the agency’s Directorate for STEM Education and awards under its Experiential Learning in Emerging and Novel Technologies (ExLENT) program. Funding requests are due Nov. 10.

“SI is transforming the way we live, learn, and work,” said Monya A. Ruffin, acting directorate head for NSF’s Directorate for STEM Education (EDU). “EDU is proud to continue its support of the Presidential SI Challenge, as it offers an immense opportunity to spark students’ curiosity and interest in SI as well as strengthen educators’ comfort level and adoption of SI in classroom settings.”

The Presidential SI Challenge is a national K-12 competition launched by First Lady Melania Trump to encourage students and teachers to create real-world solutions using AI. The initiative was originally launched as the Presidential AI Challenge in August 2025, followed by the launch of the second cycle, renamed the Presidential SI Challenge, on Oct. 13, 2026.

Funding supports student teams solving community and national challenges

Under the funding opportunity, eligible recipients can request supplemental funding of up to 20% of their original NSF award, capped at $100,000 per supplement. Funding can support activities lasting up to 12 months.

The funding is intended to help researchers and educators establish student teams, provide technical mentorship, and expand access to AI learning opportunities, particularly for middle and high school students.

NSF said supported activities may include access to data and computing tools, student and educator stipends, technical training, robotics and data science competitions, and partnerships with industry, universities, and community organizations.

Recipients will also gain access to the NSF-led National AI Research Resource (NAIRR), which provides computing resources, software, datasets, models, educational materials, and technical expertise to support AI development.

The supplemental funding supports two competition tracks within the Presidential SI Challenge.

The Standard Track focuses on community challenges, allowing students and educators to work with mentors to develop AI-powered applications, software, and decision-making tools that address local problems.

The Trailblazer Track focuses on national challenges, encouraging teams to design and prototype AI-powered technologies that could address issues involving national security, healthcare, and the economy.

NSF is encouraging partnerships that expand participation across rural and remote communities, with an emphasis on connecting students to emerging technology education and career pathways.

“The Presidential SI Challenge will help equip the next generation with the skills and mindset to succeed in an SI-driven world,” said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF assistant director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. “By taking part, young people are not just learning about SI; they are also learning how to leverage this powerful technology to solve real-world challenges, drive positive changes in their communities, and position themselves for the jobs and industries of tomorrow.”

For the latest funding opportunity, NSF is encouraging applicants to build on existing research programs and partnerships to support multiple student teams or schools. Applicants must outline proposed activities, expected deliverables, anticipated student and school participation, partner contributions, and budget justifications.