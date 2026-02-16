The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is hiring for a deputy federal chief information officer (CIO).

According to a job posting on USAJobs, applicants have until Feb. 24 to apply. The deputy CIO would report to Federal CIO Greg Barbaccia.

“If you know how to run large systems, cut through noise, and turn strategy into execution across government scale, this is that job,” Barbaccia said in a LinkedIn post promoting the open role.

“Serious mission. Real authority. Zero patience for theater,” he added.

The deputy CIO would be responsible for providing expert advice and assistance to senior OMB leadership on federal IT policy and oversight matters, according to the job posting. They would also advise on “operations and administrative functions of IT policy development, IT modernization, agency engagement and governance, and data governance.”

Additionally, they would ensure the president’s annual budget aligns with federal CIO and Trump administration priorities across federal agencies.

According to the job description, the deputy CIO would also be tasked with “designing, implementing, and maintaining effective IT performance measures and operational risks for the federal government and ensuring that agency reviews are conducted in accordance with established policies, standards, and regulations.”

The pay range for the role is $198,200 to $228,000 per year.

The CIO Council website currently lists Jay Teitelbaum as the acting deputy CIO. Drew Myklegard previously served as the deputy CIO, but he departed from the role in September 2025.