NIST Seeks Comment on Mobile Device Guidelines

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking public comment on guidelines to protect sensitive data on mobile devices.

“Mobile devices were initially personal consumer communication devices but they are now 122 permanent fixtures in enterprises and are used to access modern networks and systems to process 123 sensitive data,” the special publication (SP) said. “This publication assists organizations in managing and securing these devices by 124 describing available technologies and strategies.”

Draft NIST SP 800-124 Revision 2, Guidelines for Managing the Security of Mobile Devices in the Enterprise is open to public comment through June 26, 2020. The publication details technologies and different strategies that can be used to counter threats and as mitigations.

“The scope of this publication includes mobile devices, centralized device management, and endpoint protection technologies, while including both organization-provided and personally-owned (bring your own device) deployment scenarios,” the announcement said. The draft publication also includes recommendations for secure deployment, use, and disposal of mobile devices throughout its life-cycle.