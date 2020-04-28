NIH Seeks On-Prem Cloud for Environmental Health Research

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) updated its request for an on-premise cloud provider to support National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences’ (NIEHS) research environment.

“NIEHS OSC [Office of Scientific Computing] currently uses physical hardware to provide server instances to developers and scientific users for web applications, databases, and to compute and perform big data analytics,” NIH explained an April 17 request for information.

NIH wrote that it hopes to understand if a provider can “offer the services and expertise to install and integrate an on?premise cloud based on free and open source software” to manage these big data projects.

The solution should be able to accommodate 20 or less users and perform authentication and identification through NIEHS’s active directory.

The agency is accepting responses to its request through April 30.