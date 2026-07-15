The Trump administration has created a platform to identify and patch cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the nation’s critical infrastructure sectors, using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, the White House announced on July 14.

Known as “Gold Eagle,” the platform will detect cyber vulnerabilities and respond to them in a coordinated fashion “at a speed and scale never seen before,” according to a White House press release.

It will also accelerate U.S. AI innovation by leveraging frontier AI capabilities that reduce duplicative scanning and “deliver prioritized and actionable threat and remediation information to defenders across the Federal government and the private sector,” the White House said.

The new platform was developed in coordination with open-source software partners and American critical infrastructure companies that were not identified by name. It is operational and has begun “to intake and prioritize identified cybersecurity vulnerabilities from across industries and sectors,” the White House said.

Three federal agencies – the Department of the Treasury (DOT), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of Defense (DOD) – worked with the White House and the private sector partners on Gold Eagle. The Trump administration has rebranded DOD as the Department of War.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the new platform will serve “as the vanguard of America’s cyber defense. We are leveraging frontier AI alongside top American innovators to safeguard our critical infrastructure and protect the homeland.”

Gold Eagle will also help “safeguard our financial institutions, close vulnerabilities, and protect the integrity of the U.S. financial system,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin added that Gold Eagle is a strategic partnership that “will expand existing security measures to safeguard software and networks in the 21st century and continue to promote advancements in artificial intelligence.”

Gold Eagle was established in the AI executive order that President Donald Trump signed on June 2, administration officials said. That order asked technology companies to provide the federal government with a preview of their advanced AI models before releasing them to the public.

It also tasked agencies, including DOD, DOT, and CISA, with strengthening U.S. cyber defenses to address emerging threats posed by advanced AI capabilities.