NASCIO Calls for Harmonized Cyber Regulations in its 2020 Federal Advocacy Priorities

The National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NACSIO) today released its 2020 Federal advocacy priorities and zeroed in on the importance of cybersecurity.

NASCIO said in a statement that as state CIOs are “asked to take on an increasing role to protect state and local governments from a constant barrage of cybersecurity threats, NASCIO’s advocacy priorities reflect the importance of collaboration between states and the Federal government to ensure cyber resiliency.”

The organization’s top Federal advocacy priorities for 2020 are:

“NASCIO’s primary advocacy efforts focus on building awareness of state IT issues and advancing the role of the state CIO, and these advocacy priorities will help us do just that,” said Eric Boyette, NASCIO president and secretary and CIO for the State of North Carolina.