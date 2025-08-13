With AI applications and the data-driven capabilities that drive them hotter than the July heat wave, it’s time to elevate to the expert level on the Splunk platform at Splunk’s .conf25 User Conference in Boston Sept. 18-11.

The .conf25 User Conference in Boston is Splunk’s biggest event of the year and promises the hands-on education and access to experts that are the keys to maximizing your investment in the platform – and the improved business outcomes that follow.

Here’s some of what’s in store at the .conf25 User Conference, and how to get the most out of this three-day event.

Agentic AI is topping the agenda, along with how Splunk users can work with machine data at scale and prevail in the latest wave in the AI revolution. How about an agentic AI-powered security operations center?

Real-world users – and use cases: Splunk’s .conf25 User Conference puts you at the table with the industry and government professionals that are breaking new ground.

On the business side, look forward to insights from engineers and executives from Liberty Mutual Insurance, United Airlines, Regeneron, Hurricane Labs, and Progressive Insurance.

From the public sector, the lineup features Robert Lukaszewicof the British Royal Air Force, U.S. Defense Health Agency Program Manager Sean Lawrence, Srini Ponnamanda of the Ohio Department of Taxation, and officials from the New Jersey state government, Louisiana State University, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Government policy issues: Splunk officials and experts also will touch on some of the more important government policy issues today including zero trust security, IPv6 compliance, migration from legacy systems and into cloud services, and coming changes in Federal Information Processing Standards.

Splunk University is open for business to deepen your knowledge with hands-on courses taught by company experts. Looking for new certifications? The expert instructors from Splunk are ready to lead the way.

Discover the best of what downtown Boston has to offer from the conference’s central location at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, with its nearby roster of leading hotels an sights.

Plus a Sept. 11 conference-closing party with Weezer! All we can say is if your sweater has any threads hanging loose, be prepared for what might ensue.

See you at next month at Splunk’s .conf25 User Conference in Boston Sept. 8-11.