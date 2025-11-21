General Services Administration (GSA) Login.gov Director Hanna Kim has departed from the agency after nearly two years.

In a LinkedIn post, Kim announced that she joined Microsoft as a senior director for the company’s CoreAI offering.

Kim joined GSA in January 2024 as the first deputy director of its single sign-on service and several months later in May, became its director.

In her stead, the deputy director of Login.gov, Matt Pritchard, is now serving as the program’s acting director. Pritchard joined GSA last December as deputy director and head of delivery for Login.gov.

“With decades of experience leading product teams, Matt brings the technical expertise and results-focused, data-driven approach needed to continue leading Login.gov forward,” a GSA spokesperson said in a statement to MeriTalk.

While overseeing Login.gov, Kim said that her team launched Identity Assurance Level 2 identity verification, introduced in-person identity verification with the U.S. Postal Service at more than 18,000 locations, matured its anti-fraud program, rolled out passport verification, and had 100 million accounts join the sign-on service.

She also took the helm of Login.gov as it began piloting the use of facial recognition technology.

“I am deeply thankful first and foremost to the Login.gov team and to the 50+ agencies across government who trusted us as partners. Thank you for teaching me what it means to serve the public and what true, steady servant leadership looks like – both in the good times and the difficult ones,” Kim said in her post.

Prior to joining GSA, Kim served as the principal product manager for a new AI video product at Amazon. She also served as the head of global trust and safety for Prime Video.

Her experience in government, meanwhile, spans across multiple agencies as a national security policy advisor, including the State Department, Defense Department, and Treasury Department.

“I’ll always look back on this chapter as my compass for what good public service looks like, and I am certain that my path will lead me back to public service,” Kim said.