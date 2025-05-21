Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., died today at age 75 following a bout with esophageal cancer.

The nine-term congressman went public with his cancer diagnosis last November. In April, Rep. Connolly cited continuing health difficulties in announcing that he would step back as ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

“Gerry lived his life to give back to others and make our community better,” his family said in a statement today. “He looked out for the disadvantaged and voiceless. He always stood up for what is right and just.”

“He was a skilled statesman on the international stage, an accomplished legislator in Congress, a visionary executive on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, a fierce defender of democracy, an environmental champion, and a mentor to so many,” the congressman’s family said.

Rep. Connolly’s leadership on Federal technology and workforce issues was unmatched during his nine terms in Congress representing the 11th district of Virginia, which includes Fairfax County.

He was an original cosponsor of the Modernizing Government Technology Act approved by Congress in 2017.

The law created the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), which has since provided more than $1 billion of seed capital to 34 Federal agencies to jumpstart 69 IT improvement projects. The MGT Act also created a mechanism for agencies to create their own working capital funds to finance technology modernization efforts.

Just last month, Rep. Connolly and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., reintroduced the Modernizing Government Technology (MGT) Reform Act, a bipartisan bill that would reauthorize and reform the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and its governing board.

Rep. Connolly was also a prime mover behind the semi-annual FITARA Scorecard that debuted in 2015 to grade the 24 largest Federal agencies on their progress across a range of IT-related categories. The scorecard has been credited by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) with saving the Federal government billions of dollars since then.

Most often, the scorecard was issued by the full House Oversight and Accountability Committee, but the past few editions were issued by Rep. Connolly’s office due to muted interest in the process from committee Republicans. The 18th version of the scorecard was released last September.

On the Federal workforce front, Rep. Connolly was among the most vocal defenders in Congress of long-standing merit systems principles for government employees and sponsors of legislation to advance competitive pay raises for Federal workers.

Additionally, he was a driving force behind numerous legislative efforts – most recently the Saving the Civil Service Act introduced in January – that aim to blunt the Trump administration’s push to create a new classification for Federal agency employees in policy-making positions that would make it easier for the administration to replace them.

As ranking member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the congressman was a passionate voice of opposition against the Trump administration’s deployment of its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to take control of Federal civilian agency IT systems amid the administration’s larger campaign to reduce the size of the civilian government.

“We were fortunate to share Gerry with Northern Virginia for nearly 40 years because that was his joy, his purpose, and his passion,” the congressman’s family said today. “His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations.”

“My old friend is dead. We will all miss his humor, heart, history, and honor,” said MeriTalk Founder Steve O’Keeffe. “Friend to the Federal workforce, government reform, and tech progress. God speed – will see you up there for a Jameson. Take a minute and raise a glass this evening – Slainte, Gerry.”