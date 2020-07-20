House Government Ops Panel Plans July 30 FITARA Scorecard Hearing

The House Government Operations Subcommittee plans to hold a hearing July 30 to discuss the upcoming tenth version of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) scorecard that is issued every six months by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The FITARA scorecard hearing plan was disclosed today by subcommittee Chairman Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and confirmed by his office.

Rep. Connolly said at a related hearing today on the performance of Federal IT during the coronavirus pandemic that the upcoming FITARA scorecard will not feature any “F” or “D” grades for the Federal agencies rated. He provided no further preview of the upcoming scorecard.