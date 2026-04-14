With roughly a year left on many of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) initial OneGov agreements, GSA Deputy Administrator Michael Lynch said Tuesday that the agency is working to turn those short-term deals into longer-term, scalable programs.

GSA launched OneGov in April 2025 to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing. Early discounted offerings included agreements with Adobe, Salesforce, Elastic, and Oracle, but the program has since expanded to cover nearly two dozen companies.

Speaking at the OpenText Government Summit in Washington, Lynch said the first year of OneGov has already produced innovative public-private partnerships and that GSA is now working with industry partners to shape the program’s next phase.

Over the next six to nine months, he said, agencies and vendors should expect to “see a lot more announcements around … how those blended deal have matured from year one – a really productive starting point – into longer term, scalable programs and engagements.”

Some OneGov deals included significant discounts – such as Anthropic and OpenAI’s agreements with GSA to provide an agency with use of their artificial intelligence models for $1 during the OneGov contract.

Last year, GSA officials said they were already working on how to avoid creep in agencies’ infrastructure after taking deals intended to deliver significant short-term savings. That included making deals longer than one year – in fact, some of the more recent OneGov deals have been for an 18 month period instead a single year.

The program is also cutting costs, Lynch said. In March, he announced OneGov generated $800 million in governmentwide savings. As of Tuesday, he said that figure is now more than $1 billion.

“We’ve seen the overall reduction, about 90% of the spend that was happening, … has been just taken out without really changing the way people engage with the different tools they have,” he said.

Looking at the second half of fiscal year 2026, Lynch said GSA expects a fresh wave of activity focused on expanding access to services, deepening collaboration with agencies including the Department of Commerce, and laying the groundwork for more scalable AI infrastructure across the government. He said OneGov will play a central role in those efforts.

Some of the OneGov deals that have been struck include Anthropic, Cohesity, DocuSign, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, xAI, and others.