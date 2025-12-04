The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Thursday a OneGov agreement with Palo Alto Networks offering discounts of up to 60% for technology solutions designed to protect federal agencies’ cyber infrastructure.

The pricing is available through Jan. 31, 2028. The discounts apply to AI security, cloud security, software next-generation firewalls, and service access zero trust solutions, according to a Dec. 4 press release.

“Strong cybersecurity is essential for meeting President Trump’s call to accelerate AI adoption across government,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “Securing federal networks and data will be easier and more cost-effective for agencies, thanks to this OneGov agreement with Palo Alto Networks.”

Under the agreement, federal agencies will receive a 60% discount off the current government-listed price for designated bundles of the company’s Prisma AIRS (AI Runtime Security) and VM-Series software firewalls. The discounts also extend to Palo Alto Networks’ Panorama and Cloud-Delivered Security Services.

Additionally, the company’s secure access service edge solution, including Prisma SASE and Prisma Browser, will be available to agencies at 60% off the current list price.

Palo Alto Networks’ Code to Cloud platform – which agencies can use to secure their application lifecycles – will be available at 35% off the current list price.

“This partnership with the GSA is about more than cost efficiency; it is about equipping federal agencies with the security platforms from AI, cloud and network security needed to fortify our digital borders,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks. “We are the answer to the ‘AI-or-be-outpaced’ reality, ensuring the security efficacy of our nation’s critical assets and infrastructure.”

“Our GSA OneGov agreement is not business as usual; it represents a fundamental shift from legacy procurement by bringing our absolute latest and greatest offerings to the federal government,” added Eric Trexler, senior vice president of public sector at Palo Alto Networks. “This is a decisive action to address the foundational problem of cybersecurity, driven by the new reality of AI-powered threats and the accelerating need for modernization.”

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April, which aims to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The OneGov agreement with Palo Alto Networks is the second deal announced this week by GSA; the agency announced an 18-month OneGov agreement with SAP on Tuesday.

The agency has also secured OneGov deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Box, Anthropic, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Perplexity.