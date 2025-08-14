The General Services Administration (GSA) today unveiled its USAi platform, created to offer government agencies the ability to experiment with artificial intelligence technologies and inform their decisions to put the tech to work.

GSA said the USAi platform became available today to all Federal agencies at USAi.gov.

The USAi platform, the agency said, is a “generative artificial intelligence evaluation suite that enables federal agencies to experiment with and adopt artificial intelligence at scale – faster, safer, and at no cost to them.”

The new platform, GSA said, “will deliver mission-ready innovation to every federal agency.”

And, the agency said, by offering a centralized environment for experimentation, “the platform supports both workforce upskilling and agency-level digital transformation.”

“The platform puts powerful tools such as chat-based AI, code generation, and document summarization directly into the hands of government users within a trusted, standards-aligned environment,” GSA said.

Launch of the USAi platform supports the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan and “reflects GSA’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable digital capabilities that help agencies modernize mission delivery and drive better outcomes for the American public,” the agency said.

“USAi means more than access – it’s about delivering a competitive advantage to the American people,” said GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian in a statement today. “The launch of USAi shows how GSA is translating President Trump’s AI strategy into action and accelerating AI adoption across government.”

“GSA is proud to be on the frontlines of delivering on President Trump’s call to accelerate AI adoption in government and help empower agencies to deliver enhanced services to the American public,” said GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum.

“USAi provides a secure and collaborative environment for government employees to explore cutting-edge AI models that will make day-to-day workflows more efficient and help discover innovative solutions prior to making procurement decisions,” Gruenbaum said.

Long-serving GSA Chief Information Officer David Shive said that USAi “isn’t just another tool, it’s infrastructure for America’s AI future.”

“USAi helps the government cut costs, improve efficiency, and deliver better services to the public, while maintaining the trust and security the American people expect,” Shive said.