The General Services Administration (GSA) on Wednesday announced a new OneGov agreement with Box, the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, to provide Federal agencies with discounted pricing on AI tools.

Under the deal, Federal agencies can get Box’s Enterprise Plus for Government software with up to a 75 percent discount and its Enterprise Advanced for Government software with up to a 65 percent discount off the list price.

The offer will be available through Carahsoft to all Federal government agencies through August 2026.

GSA said the agreement will help to advance the White House’s recently released AI Action Plan by providing Federal agencies with “democratized access to Box’s transformative AI functionality, Box AI.”

“GSA’s new agreement with Box equips federal agencies with cutting-edge, AI-powered tools to modernize workflows and boost efficiency,” GSA Acting Administrator Michael Rigas said in a statement. “This partnership underscores the Trump Administration’s focus on innovative solutions, drives savings, and strengthens service to the American people.”

Box AI is powered by government-approved models, and it will help drive end-user productivity and automate essential workflows across the Federal government.

As part of today’s offering with OneGov, Box is providing Federal agencies with a FedRAMP High and DoD IL4 compliant solution.

With Box, agencies will receive a tool for content sharing, document workflows, digital signatures (including e-signatures and advanced CAC PIV smart card digital signatures), and records management – all within a single cloud-native platform.

Additionally, GSA said that Box supports over 1,500 pre-built integrations with products from Google, Microsoft, IBM, ServiceNow, Salesforce, and more.

“We’re excited to work with GSA to help federal agencies reimagine how work gets done – using AI to automate outdated, manual workflows and eliminate fragmented tools,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “With Box, agencies can reduce legacy system costs while boosting productivity and delivering faster services to the public.”

“We value our partnership with Box and their commitment to the Administration’s goal of providing federal agencies with transformative, cost-effective AI tools,” added Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum. “This strategic collaboration empowers the federal government to accelerate implementation of President Trump’s AI Action Plan and reinforce American AI leadership on the global stage.”

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April, which aims to modernize and streamline Federal IT acquisitions. So far, the initiative has secured discounted technology services deals with Oracle, Elastic, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Docusign, OpenAI, and Anthropic.