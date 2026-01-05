The General Services Administration (GSA) announced Monday that Uber is offering federal employees a free Uber One membership through Nov. 30, 2027, to strengthen its existing OneGov rideshare partnership with Uber.

Uber One offers savings and other benefits on rides and meals, including free delivery and 6% back on eligible rides.

GSA unveiled the OneGov partnership with Uber in July 2025 in an effort to make government travel more cost-effective and simpler for federal employees. Now, Uber is offering complimentary Uber One memberships to all participating federal employees, who can use it for work and personal trips and orders.

“GSA’s OneGov Uber for Government agreement is delivering savings for taxpayers and reduced travel and logistic costs for federal agencies,” GSA Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum said in a Jan. 5 press release. “This approach helps to modernize government travel, increase efficiencies, and support critical U.S. federal government operations across the globe.”

Since GSA launched the Uber partnership last July, federal agencies have reported significant cost reductions – more than 50% in savings compared to other ground transportation options and over 80% by replacing shuttle contracts with on-demand service.

GSA said that if all taxi and unmanaged rideshare expenses shifted to GSA’s Uber partnership, the federal government could save over $46 million annually.

The program has also delivered measurable returns for GSA. The agency said it saved taxpayers nearly $1 million last year by eliminating more than 170 underutilized fleet vehicles, as employees increasingly relied on the rideshare option instead.

“GSA is committed to executing President Trump’s vision to save taxpayers money,” said GSA Administrator Edward Forst. “This rideshare partnership is a prime example of GSA’s OneGov initiatives that put cost savings and efficiency first.”

“Together, we are reducing costs across travel, transportation, and fleet management and helping agencies plan budgets more strategically,” added Josh Butler, general manager and global head of sales, Uber? for Business. “We look forward to continued collaboration alongside GSA to deliver even greater savings and flexibility.”

Federal employees can find information on activating their complimentary Uber One membership here.