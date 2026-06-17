Longtime FBI official Karl Robert Schumann is the agency’s new chief information officer (CIO), according to the bureau’s leadership and structure page.

The FBI said it does not comment on personnel matters.

On his LinkedIn profile, Schumann updated his role to list CIO/assistant director in the Senior Executive Service. According to his profile, Schumann will be responsible for enterprise technology, cybersecurity, digital transformation, IT governance and innovation across the FBI.

He will also lead efforts to modernize mission-critical systems, strengthen cyber resilience, advance responsible adoption of artificial intelligence, and align technology investments with strategic mission priorities through partnerships.

His exact start date remains unclear.

Schumann first joined the FBI in 2005 as a special agent and has risen through the agency’s ranks over 20 years. Most recently, he served as the FBI’s deputy assistant director in the Operational Technology Division, leveraging technology for national security, criminal, and intelligence operations.

Prior to joining the FBI, Schumann served for more than 20 years as both an active-duty officer and a reserve officer in the U.S. Air Force, where he specialized in law enforcement, as well as national security with a focus on counterterrorism