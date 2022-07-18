The FBI is seeking input from equipment manufacturers for the evaluation of state-of-the-art network devices to support the agency’s aim for a network infrastructure technology refresh focused on digital transformation to an advanced, intelligent, and active architecture.

In a request for information (RFI), the FBI said it plans to introduce “intelligent” technologies as part of its Network Enterprise Redesign Initiative (NERI). The FBI initially issued a related RFI for NERI in August 2019. The agency said the current RFI will “review responses and solution viability to the requirements to inform future actions and strategies.”

“NERI is a broad FBI effort to update and consolidate FBI network infrastructures while exploring the introduction of new technologies and capabilities,” the RFI states. “To implement modernization goals in alignment with the network target architecture, the FBI is seeking to review Software Defined Networking (SDN) for WAN/LAN, and Wi-Fi (802.11ax) network equipment product information which will satisfy all technical requirements in conjunction with their associated licenses, software, and support.”

The FBI added that Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can ensure solution viability and compatibility of SD-WAN, Software Defined LAN Access, and Wi-Fi equipment, through proposing all network components or a component or a combination of solutions that are interoperable with the overall enterprise solution.

Final responses for the RFI are due on or before August 5, 2022.